Terry Stahl
March 4, 1929 - January 8, 2020
Centerville, Georgia - Terry Stahl, a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War, passed peacefully while surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 08, 2020. He was 90 years old. The son of the late William Henry and Frances Stahl, Terry was born in Cherryvale, Kansas. He bravely served his country in the United States Army and Air Force as an airplane and engine mechanic. After his time in the military, Terry became his own boss and worked as a commercial contractor. Two things Terry was crazy about were his children and his dogs. He truly had a one of a kind relationship with his pups, "Jack" also known as the man in charge, "Princess", and "Louie"; they were part of his family and he enjoyed spoiling them. He was also an avid golfer who played three times a week up until he was 89 years old. Terry was a member of Perry Presbyterian Church. Most of all, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Ruth W. Stahl; sons, William Stahl, Jr. and Randall Stahl; brother, David Stahl; and 19 year old dog, Snoopy.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 41 years, Darla M. Stahl; son, Brian Stahl of Atlanta; sister, Evelyn Jaekel (Barry) of California; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Stahl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mr. Stahl to Perry Presbyterian Church, 1111 S. 2nd St. Perry, Georgia 31069 or humane society of your choosing.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020