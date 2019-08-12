Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terry W. Bedingfield

December 13, 1943 - August 10, 2019

Gray, GA- Terry W. Bedingfield, "Papa", 75, of Gray, Georgia, departed this earthly life, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home while surrounded by loved ones.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11 AM, in the chapel of Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA, 31201. Dr. Mark Hudgins will be officiating. Graveside services will follow at Glynn Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center on Cherry Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 804 Cherry St. Ste A, Macon, GA 31201. The family may be contacted at the residence.

Mr. Bedingfield was born December 13, 1943 in Wrightsville, GA to the late George Roy and Lula Etheridge Bedingfield. He graduated from Dudley Hughes High School in 1961. On March 30,1962 he married his late wife and former high school sweetheart Patricia Ann Davis Bedingfield. Terry began his stellar career in the insurance business at the early age of 18, joined Peoples Security Life in 1963 as an agent and opened his own agency in 1982. He served as President of the Georgia State Association of Life Underwriters; served on many insurance boards and associations, many as chairman; received numerous insurance sales awards and recognitions; and was a true pillar in the insurance industry. He served as the president of the Cross Keys Baseball League for 8 years all while coaching his sons and balancing his career. Terry was of the Baptist faith and regularly worshiped at Ingleside Baptist Church. He was a family man, a businessman and a true gentleman. His hobbies included billiards, poker, UGA Football and reminiscing; but what he enjoyed most was spending time with and taking care of his family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Bedingfield; son, Terry Keith Bedingfield; grandson, Nathan Bedingfield; and brothers, Thomas and Charles Bedingfield.

He is survived by his children: Kim Bedingfield of Macon, Chris (Suzanne) Bedingfield of Macon, and Anna (Alex) Bass of Gray; grandchildren, Brian, Scooter, Jessica, Ashley, Trae, Tucker, Maitland, Hunter; 14 great grandchildren; Sister, Winnie Francavage; several nieces and nephews; loving companion, Anita Sandefur; and family pet, Lula Belle.

