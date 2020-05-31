Thelma Ashley Lane
Jones COunty, Georgia- Thelma Ashley Lane, 72, of Cyler Road, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 3:00pm-5:00pm, Sunday, at Gray Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Plentitude Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Freeman and Mike Gordon officiating.
Mrs. Lane was born February 7, 1948, in McRea and had lived in Jones County for the past fifteen years. She was the daughter of the late Paul Ashley and Martha Ashley. Mrs Lane was a member of Plentitude Baptist Church and was a retired beautician at Hidden Images in Gray. Mrs Lane was devoted to her family, enjoying the annual July 4th family volleyball championship and going to the lake. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Lane, brother: Charles Ashley and a sister: Paula Owens.
Mrs. Lane is survived by her daughters: Sherry Gordon (Ken) and Crissy Legg (Roger); son: Paul Ashley Lane; step-children: Angie Dominy, Kimberly Jones and Johnny Lane; grandchildren: Christian Jones, Kyle Gordon, Kendall Gordon, Keaton Gordon, Kasey Gordon, Haley Taylor, Nicholas Legg, Kayla Jones, Thomas Davis, Blade Davis, Skylar Dominy, Tarah Parrish, Destiny Dominy, Leanda Dominy; sisters: Laverne Carter (Wayne) and Linda Padgett (George) and by many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Plentitude Baptist Church Building Fund, care of Bobby Nobles, 945 Howard Roberts Road, Gray, Georgia 31032.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 150 Cyler Road in Gray.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Lane. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.