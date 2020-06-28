Thelma Goodman "Lea" Green
1937 - 2020
Thelma "Miss Lea" Goodman Green
November 14, 1937 - June 21, 2020
Roberta, Georgia- One of the strongest and bravest women left us on Sunday, June 21, 2020, our mom and best friend, Thelma "Miss Lea" Goodman Green, 82. A celebration of Miss Lea's life will be held on a later date.
Miss Lea was born on November 14, 1937, in Breckenridge, Missouri, to the late Ray Samuel Goodman and Hazel Marie Bowers Goodman. She retired from the Crawford County School System, where she was a bus driver for 23 years. Every child on her bus route over the years adored Miss Lea. She never met a stranger and was a true friend to all that knew her. Miss Lea spent her free time working in her yard and fishing. She was a homebody that had a mean streak, who loved to eat, and was a talented artist and craft maker. Miss Lea's grandchildren were her world, as were her dogs.
Miss Lea was preceded in death by her soul mate, Jimmy Holder; four sisters; and three brothers.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Sam Wilburn (Chas); sons, Michael Simkins and James Darling; grandchildren, Ashley Radford (Kyle), Cricket Layton (Hunter), Taylor Wilburn (Gage), Brianna Simkins, Dustin Simkins, and Steven Darling; great-grandchildren, Rowen Radford and Doyalene Layton; sister, Kay Mullnier; brother, Jimmy Goodman; and dog, Tutu.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
