Thelma James (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Obituary
Thelma James
July 9, 1940 - October 18, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Thelma James, 79, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Serenity Place in Dublin, Georgia. Mrs. James was born on July 9, 1940, in Colquitt, Georgia, to the late Otha Monday and Nancy Glass Monday.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard James; and brothers, Herman Monday, Jimmy Monday, Delmer Monday, and James Monday.
Survivors include her children, Deborah James, Clint James, and April Holmstrom; 3 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Grace Love, and her brother, Roy Monday.
At the request of the family, Mrs. James will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Blakely, Georgia.
You may visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2019
