Thelma Ringwood
April 10, 1938 - April 28, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr. Macon GA 31206
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their love ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.