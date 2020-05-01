Thelma Ringwood
1938 - 2020
Thelma Ringwood
April 10, 1938 - April 28, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr. Macon GA 31206
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their love ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Thelma Ringwood


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
