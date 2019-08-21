Thelma Ross Hight
January 11, 1929 - August 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Thelma Ross Hight, 90, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday in Riverside Cemetery (North Gate). Rev. Bruce Conn will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon 31210 or Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon 31210 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mrs. Hight was born in Macon and was the widow of Louie Decatur Hight and was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Hight. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Second on her list was cheering for her favorite teams, mainly the Braves, Falcons and of course the Georgia Bulldogs above all others.
Mrs. Hight is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Bill) Ward, and Tina Conn and Scott Dougherty, Nancy (John) Shingler; granddaughters, Mary Allison (Reg) Buzzell, Hight Tingle, Caroline Conn, and Anne Shingler; grandsons, Bill (Sister) Ward, Stephen (Erin) Ward, William (Christa) Conn, and Thomas (Andrea) Shingler; great-grandchildren, Jadyn & Jobey Tingle, William & Carsyn Conn, Bill & Mimi Ward, Mae & Haynes Ward, and Annie, Will & Brooks Buzzell.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019