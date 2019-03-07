Thelma Sampson Cornelius
August 16, 1929 - March 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Thelma Sampson Cornelius are 11:30 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Old Marion Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Hutchings Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cornelius was born in Twiggs County to the parentage of William Henry and Ida Grady Sampson. She was educated in the Twiggs County Public School System. She worked as a beautician and for several businesses over the years including as a seamstress at Dannenberg Poplar Products.
Survivors include: husband, Nathaniel Cornelius, Jr.; children, Carl P. Cornelius, Wilda F. Cornelius, Bruce B. Cornelius, Regina L. Cornelius, Holly D. Hollis and Crystal D. (Anthony) Mobley; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillie Mae Morse and Emma Lee Glover; other relatives and friends.
Family contact: 212 Shady Road Plaza, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019