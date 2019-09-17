Thelma Shelnut Whitehead
April 26, 1924 - September 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Thelma Shelnut Whitehead, 95, of Macon, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with Dr. Neal Wall and the Reverend Jim Duggan officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 5925 Price Rd., Macon, GA 31220.
Born April 26, 1924 in the county of Oglethorpe and town of Crawford, Georgia, Ms. Whitehead was the daughter of the late Clarence Ezekiel and Daisy Miller Shelnut. She treasured laughing and being with her family. Her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Buddy", were adored and were always the topic of conversation for her. She loved playing cards with her friends, Laverne Dykes, Ann Amos, Cindy Elliot, and Betty Calvert; and never passed up a trip to go fishing.
Ms. Whitehead is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Ronnie) Carter of Macon and Barbara (Ned) Wiggins of Johns Creek, Georgia; grandchildren, Ainsley Carter of Macon, Marcus (Jennie) Wiggins, and Kyle (Sara) Wiggins, both of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Madison Wiggins, Tripp Wiggins, Bo Wiggins, and Maddox Wiggins.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019