TSGT Theodis "Tony" Ratliff
May 01, 1959 - January 15, 2020
Perry, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. TSGT Theodis "Tony" Ratliff. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Victory Church of Macon located at 5049 Log Cabin Drive, Macon, Georgia 31204. Bishop Donald Watkins will officiate. Interment Services will take place at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM. A wake service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Victory Church of Macon. Public viewing will be at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 303 Brampton Way, Perry, Georgia 31069. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020