Theodore H. Baar
Macon, GA- Theodore Hall Baar, a noted information technology developer, died December 10 at 70 years old.
He was the husband of Lina Mediatrix F. Baar of Macon, GA.
Ted was born in Amsterdam, NY, July 22, 1949, the son of James A. Baar and Beverly Hodge Baar of Providence, RI.
He was descended from Albert Frank, New York advertising pioneer, and the Countess Angelica von Wurttemberg.
He was educated in Washington, DC, and Schenectady, NY, and attended Kent School in Connecticut, and Williston Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from Lycée Jaccard in Lausanne, Switzerland, and attended the American College of Switzerland.
Rosary Vigil: December 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass: December 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Venue: St. Joseph's Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon, GA 31201
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019