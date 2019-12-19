Theodore H. Baar (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Bradley B. Anderson Funeral Home, Reidsville
124 Jordan Street
Reidsville, GA
30453
(912)-557-6783
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
830 Poplar St.
Macon, GA
Obituary
Theodore H. Baar
Macon, GA- Theodore Hall Baar, a noted information technology developer, died December 10 at 70 years old.
He was the husband of Lina Mediatrix F. Baar of Macon, GA.
Ted was born in Amsterdam, NY, July 22, 1949, the son of James A. Baar and Beverly Hodge Baar of Providence, RI.
He was descended from Albert Frank, New York advertising pioneer, and the Countess Angelica von Wurttemberg.
He was educated in Washington, DC, and Schenectady, NY, and attended Kent School in Connecticut, and Williston Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from Lycée Jaccard in Lausanne, Switzerland, and attended the American College of Switzerland.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
