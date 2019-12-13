Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore W. "Ted" Waddle, Sr.

July 9, 1928 - December 11, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- When one thinks of a true southern gentleman, certain qualities spring to mind...gentility, faith, grace, humility, virtue - just to name a few. On Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019, this group became one less with the passing of 91-year-old Theodore W. "Ted" Waddle, Sr. He was at home, at peace, and surrounded by his loving, and beloved, family; a fitting and graceful exit for a gentle giant of a man.

Ted Waddle was born and raised in Somerset, Kentucky. A genuine farm-boy, he was the son of the late James K. and Jesse Kelly Waddle. In 1945 as

As impressive as Ted's professional accomplishments were, he will likely be remembered more for who he was, rather than all that he did. He extended grace easily and often, he was gentle and kind, he could relate to people from all walks of life, he preferred never to judge the other fellow, and he displayed humility at all times, even as he held positions of influence. A particularly appropriate statement was once made in an article during his time in politics; the writer said of Ted that he could always be counted on to do the right thing "simply because it was the Waddle thing to do"...and so it was. This is the legacy that Ted Waddle leaves behind.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his grandson, Mark Kelley; four sisters and five brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara W. Waddle; children, Ted Waddle (Sheila), Donna Ledford (Donald), Debbie Dempsey, and Tim Waddle (Jann); grandchildren, Tracy Foor (Michael), Bryan Martin, Sara Brookshire, Brooks Waddle (Christine), Woods Waddle (Maritza), Kelly Hentges (Jeff), Kim Walker, Amanda Wood (Dean), and Jake Touchstone (Sydney); great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rebekah, and Tessa Foor, Alyssa and Cooper Brookshire, Carter, Madison, Ethan and Paxton Waddle, Dallie Walker, Blandon Grizzle, Bentley Wood, and Evelyn Rose Touchstone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Immediately following, a funeral service in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. Waddle will be entombed in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum. Following the committal service, a reception will be held at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Happy Hour Service Center, an organization deeply important to Mr. Waddle. In 1985 he sought and received a Legislative Grant for $42,500 which funded the building of the original Happy Hour School and workshop. He remained a supporter of this mission and any gift in his memory would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made to HCAEC Inc., 202 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31093.

Visit





View the online memorial for Theodore W. "Ted" Waddle, Sr.





Theodore W. "Ted" Waddle, Sr.July 9, 1928 - December 11, 2019Warner Robins, GA- When one thinks of a true southern gentleman, certain qualities spring to mind...gentility, faith, grace, humility, virtue - just to name a few. On Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019, this group became one less with the passing of 91-year-old Theodore W. "Ted" Waddle, Sr. He was at home, at peace, and surrounded by his loving, and beloved, family; a fitting and graceful exit for a gentle giant of a man.Ted Waddle was born and raised in Somerset, Kentucky. A genuine farm-boy, he was the son of the late James K. and Jesse Kelly Waddle. In 1945 as World War II ended, he graduated from Somerset High School and went on to attend and play basketball at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky, for one year before taking a position with the Kentucky Highway Department. It was there that Ted met Barbara Westbrook and a great love story began. They were wed in 1949 and went on to share 70 years of marriage, four children (Ted Jr., Donna, Debbie, and Tim), and a partnership that brought out the best in each other. Shortly after marrying, Ted and Barbara moved to Warner Robins where he began work in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. He earned his land surveying license in 1951 and in 1955 he opened Waddle Surveying Company, a civil engineering firm that is still family owned and operated today. With a heart for service, in 1972 Ted ran for and was elected as the State Representative for Georgia District 113, a position he proudly and honorably held for 18 years. In politics, he was widely respected by his peers on both sides as honest, fair-minded, ethical, and faithful to the will of his constituency; he never forgot that he was sent to represent the interests of those who gave him their votes. In 1991, as he was retiring, then-Mayor Sherrill Stafford proclaimed January 7, 1991, to be Ted Waddle Day in Warner Robins. It was a well-deserved tribute, as Ted's generosity of time and talent significantly impacted his local community. He was a Past President of the Northside High School Booster Club, he served on the Flint Electric Membership Committee for 41 years, was a lifetime member of the Air Force Association, a Past Director of the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce, a Charter Member of the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, the Past Chairman of the Houston County Republican Party, and a Charter Member of the Warner Robins Rotary Club . While Ted's accomplishments were many, he would readily share with anyone the fact that it was all largely made possible by the support, interest, and involvement of his wife, Barbara. They were joined at the hip and were a team in every sense of the word; so much so that in 2003 Ted and Barbara were jointly presented the Charlie L. Jones Award for Community Service by the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce. In the same year, Governor Sonny Perdue appointed Ted to the Georgia Board of Registered Engineers and Land Surveyors. Also, Ted was a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday school for more than four decades.As impressive as Ted's professional accomplishments were, he will likely be remembered more for who he was, rather than all that he did. He extended grace easily and often, he was gentle and kind, he could relate to people from all walks of life, he preferred never to judge the other fellow, and he displayed humility at all times, even as he held positions of influence. A particularly appropriate statement was once made in an article during his time in politics; the writer said of Ted that he could always be counted on to do the right thing "simply because it was the Waddle thing to do"...and so it was. This is the legacy that Ted Waddle leaves behind.In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his grandson, Mark Kelley; four sisters and five brothers.He is survived by his wife, Barbara W. Waddle; children, Ted Waddle (Sheila), Donna Ledford (Donald), Debbie Dempsey, and Tim Waddle (Jann); grandchildren, Tracy Foor (Michael), Bryan Martin, Sara Brookshire, Brooks Waddle (Christine), Woods Waddle (Maritza), Kelly Hentges (Jeff), Kim Walker, Amanda Wood (Dean), and Jake Touchstone (Sydney); great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rebekah, and Tessa Foor, Alyssa and Cooper Brookshire, Carter, Madison, Ethan and Paxton Waddle, Dallie Walker, Blandon Grizzle, Bentley Wood, and Evelyn Rose Touchstone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Immediately following, a funeral service in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. Waddle will be entombed in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum. Following the committal service, a reception will be held at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Happy Hour Service Center, an organization deeply important to Mr. Waddle. In 1985 he sought and received a Legislative Grant for $42,500 which funded the building of the original Happy Hour School and workshop. He remained a supporter of this mission and any gift in his memory would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made to HCAEC Inc., 202 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31093.Visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the honor of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close