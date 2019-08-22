Theresa "Terry" Clark (1960 - 2019)
Theresa "Terry" Clark
May 5, 1960 - August 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Theresa "Terry" Clark, 59, passed away August 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Clark. Terry is survived by her children Michael (Jen), Matthew and Michelle; grandchildren, Fiona, Roland and Lyra. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Methodist Home in Macon, GA or to The Houston County Humane Society.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
