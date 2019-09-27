Theresa Hamilton
04/07/1961 - 09/26/20196
Macon, GA- Memorial service for Theresa Sondra Hamilton, 58, of Macon will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Barnesville First Assembly,552 Highway 18, Barnesville, GA. Burial will private. Mrs. Hamilton passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Holland; son Justin Strange and sister Joyce Allen.
Survivors include her mother, Elouise Holland of Butler; one daughter, Amber Brooks Swann of Reynolds; three grandsons, Jacob Brooks, Brendan Brooks and Tyler Brooks of Reynolds.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 27, 2019