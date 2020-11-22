Therese "Tessie" White
November 8, 1928 - October 4, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Therese (Tessie) Maret White peacefully passed away at home October 4, 2020 after an extended illness.
Tessie was born in France in 1928 to Albert and Maria Maret. She married George White in 1949 and later moved to the United States.
Tessie spent the first half of her life working with airplanes and the last half working with jewelry and traveling. She loved them all.
She is survived by her niece, Susie Appleton of Gainesville, Georgia, and her nephew, Ted White of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Please make any contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.
Burial was private for family only in Riverside Cemetery. Deacon Don Coates officiated.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, had charge of arrangements.