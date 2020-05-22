Thomas B. Hall
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas B. Hall
February 11, 1936 - May 14, 2020
Gray, GA- Thomas Benjamin Hall, 84, of Jones County, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Bradley Baptist Church, with the Reverend Chuck Beaver officiating.
Mr. Hall was born February 11, 1936 to parents Joseph B. Hall and Sara Caudle Hall. He served in the Army National Reserve for eight years and worked with the Georgia Forestry Commission for 34 years. Mr. Hall graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and was a member of Northridge Baptist Church.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Jane Hall; son, Geoffrey Hall (Valerie); daughters, Janessa Bracewell and Kirstie Blank (Bill); grandchildren, Nathan Bracewell, Matthew Hall, Christa Bracewell, Colin Hall, and Jillian Blank; and great-grandson Leo Fugate.
In lieu of flowers, the contributions may be made to Bradley Baptist Church Road to Hope or Night to Shine.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Thomas B. Hall



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
May 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved