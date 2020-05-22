Thomas B. Hall
February 11, 1936 - May 14, 2020
Gray, GA- Thomas Benjamin Hall, 84, of Jones County, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Bradley Baptist Church, with the Reverend Chuck Beaver officiating.
Mr. Hall was born February 11, 1936 to parents Joseph B. Hall and Sara Caudle Hall. He served in the Army National Reserve for eight years and worked with the Georgia Forestry Commission for 34 years. Mr. Hall graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and was a member of Northridge Baptist Church.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Jane Hall; son, Geoffrey Hall (Valerie); daughters, Janessa Bracewell and Kirstie Blank (Bill); grandchildren, Nathan Bracewell, Matthew Hall, Christa Bracewell, Colin Hall, and Jillian Blank; and great-grandson Leo Fugate.
In lieu of flowers, the contributions may be made to Bradley Baptist Church Road to Hope or Night to Shine.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.