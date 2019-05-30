Thomas Brandon Dykes (2019 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Thomas Brandon Dykes
May 27, 2019 - May 27, 2019
Lizella, Ga- Thomas Brandon "Buckshot" Dykes, the exciting moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss, our baby boy Thomas Brandon "Buckshot" Dykes was born into the arms of angels on May 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Glynn Lyles will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Tommy A Yearwood, Great grandparents, Bill and Lois Dykes and Great grandfather, Jim M. Edmunds.
He leaves behind his loving family, who will always love him. Parents, Keith and Andrea Dykes, Grandmother, Cathy Dykes Yearwood, Grandparents, Paula and Jerome Harvey, Great grandparents, Jean and Jimmy Parsons, Uncle Brent and Aunt Danielle Yearwood, Aunt Beth and Uncle Bryan Tims, Aunt Amelia Harvey, and several cousins. Godfather, Israel Bodrey and God Uncle, David Smith.
Flowers will be accepted or donations to the nicuhelpinghands.org/donate.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2019
bullet Smith
