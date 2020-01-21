Thomas "Tommy" Carlton Barnes
November 18, 1929 - January 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Thomas "Tommy" Carlton Barnes, 90, of Macon, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with the Reverend Eddie Wilcox officiating. Following the service, Thomas will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Tommy was born on November 18, 1929, in Macon, Georgia to the late James Benjamin Barnes, Sr. and Lola Pearl Drawhorn Barnes. He attended Heard Elementary School and was a member of Avondale Baptist Church. Tommy was a proud United States Air Force veteran and later retired from Robins Air Force Base where he worked in the Directorate of Maintenance of Engineering with the Shops Production Division. He is an inductee of the USSSA Hall of Fame. Tommy loved NASCAR, old cars, softball, fish frys, his golf cart, and spending time in his shop. Truly one of a kind, he was deeply loved by family and friends. Tommy always welcomed you with a smile and handshake. When you left and said I'll see you tomorrow, he'd say, "I hope so." He never missed an opportunity to help others, whether friend or stranger.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Tommy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Ruby Nell Fields Barnes. They were blessed with two children, Kim Rutland (Joseph) and Carl Barnes (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Justin Dent (Marlee), April Durden (Cody), Stewart Barnes, Benjamin Barnes (Allie), Kaitlyn Barnes (Zach), Kyle Rutland, and Ethan Rutland; blessed with three great-grandchildren, George, Ruby, and Abigail; and numerous lifelong friends.
