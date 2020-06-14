Thomas Carlton Driggers Jr.
Thomas Carlton Driggers, Jr.
Greeneville, TN.- Thomas Carlton Driggers, Jr., 22, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Greeneville, TN. He was a native of Macon, GA and son of Thomas Carlton Sr., and Shanna Overstreet Driggers. Thomas was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Sharon Driggers.
He was a firefighter with the Embreville Volunteer Fire Department and formerly with the Elk Mills VFD in Carter County, and the West Carter County VFD.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish Thomas' memory include his sisters: Courtney Nicole Driggers and her husband Amos Hopson, Brooklyn Marie Driggers, and Madison Leanne Driggers; grandparents: Pamela and Paul Overstreet, and Ronald Driggers; aunts and uncles: Melanie and Quintin Oliver, Brian and Courtney Driggers, and Ronny Driggers; cousins: Christopher, Hailey, Brianna, Taylor, Paul, Steven, Michelle, Andrew, Annesley, Amberlyn, Kaitlyn, and Brileigh.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Sunset room of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Driggers family.


View the online memorial for Thomas Carlton Driggers, Jr.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tetrick Funeral Home
