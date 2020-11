Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Charlie McGhee, Jr.

July 23, 1943 - November 10, 2020

Decatur, Georgia - Graveside Services for Mr. Thomas Charlie McGhee, Jr. are 11:00A.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, Georgia.

He was born on July 23, 1943 to the late Mrs. Hilda Fairfax McGhee and Mr. Thomas C. McGhee, Sr. in Peach County, Georgia.

Mr. McGhee departed this earthly life on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.





