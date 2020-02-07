Thomas Daniel "Danny" Hinton
June 22, 1948 - February 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Thomas Daniel "Danny" Hinton, 71, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4PM at Snows Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street with the Rev. Mark Magoni. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the donor's favorite Animal Rescue organization or Veterans support group.
The son of the late Dr. Ernestine Gibson Hinton and John Marwood Hinton, Danny graduated from Cochran High School. He proudly served in the US Navy from December 1968 – March 1971. Danny worked many years in Landscape design and installation in St. Simons and Sea Island. He retired from Warner Robins AFB where he worked as a Distribution Process Worker.
Danny was preceded in death by his Wife, Winnie, whom he loved so deeply, and a sister Anna Viola "Vi" Connell.
He is survived by his sister Jan Elgie of Alderson, West Virginia and bother John Hinton of Bonaire, his and Winnie's niece Karen Brock Weeks, Birmingham, AL, nephews Daniel Brock of Birmingham and John Brock of Auburn, AL, and their Sister-in-Law Anna Brock of Auburn, AL.
Danny loved this Country and was a mushy animal lover especially his beloved pups Tootie, Wesley, Scarlett, and Bear.
Sincere thanks to all of Danny's friends who provided such loving care and support during his Illness.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2020