Thomas Daniely
Macon, GA- Memorial Services for Thomas Daniely will be held 4 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Interment Services will be private. Mr. Daniely, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Survivors includes his sisters, Jeanette Black and Gladys Sinclair; brother Leroy (Phyllis) Daniely and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on June 14, 2019