Thomas "Tom" David Clay
January 4, 1928 - August 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Macon native, Thomas "Tom" David Clay, 91, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campus Clubs, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Tom attended Lanier High School and then University of Georgia. He also was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Tom was a long-time scout leader, as well as, a member and was a former deacon of First Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Clay Brenner and brother, Calder Clay, Jr.
Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Clay of Macon; children, Laurie (Dan) Colestock, Thomas (Kathleen) Clay, Jr., Crawford (Andrea), and John Drew Clay; 9 wonderful grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019