Thomas Dewit Yates Sr.
Sept 29, 1939 - October 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Thomas Dewit Yates, Sr. 81, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Journey Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation in the church from 1:00 p.m. till service time.
Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Leon Yates and Lois Mable Vaughn Yates. He was the husband of the late Betty Jo Hester Yates.
Mr. Yates was a member of the Journey Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his Daughter, Debbie Patterson, son, Randy Spears, and siblings, Eddie Yates, Joyce Cox, and Jeanette Cox.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Yates Jr. (Andrea), daughter, Tammy Soles; Sisters, Joan Duggan and Judy Smith (Bill) Seven grandchildren and One great Grandchildren. Special friend, Denise Lewis.
