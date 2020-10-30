1/
Thomas Dewit Yates Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Dewit Yates Sr.
Sept 29, 1939 - October 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Thomas Dewit Yates, Sr. 81, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Journey Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation in the church from 1:00 p.m. till service time.
Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Leon Yates and Lois Mable Vaughn Yates. He was the husband of the late Betty Jo Hester Yates.
Mr. Yates was a member of the Journey Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his Daughter, Debbie Patterson, son, Randy Spears, and siblings, Eddie Yates, Joyce Cox, and Jeanette Cox.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Yates Jr. (Andrea), daughter, Tammy Soles; Sisters, Joan Duggan and Judy Smith (Bill) Seven grandchildren and One great Grandchildren. Special friend, Denise Lewis.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Thomas Dewit Yates Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Journey Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved