Thomas Donald Stokes
03/01/1935 - 03/02/2020
Macon, Ga.,- Don Stokes who died Monday in a Macon Hospital will be held Thursday at 1 PM in Riverside United Methodist Church in Macon. Don was born in Bleckley County Georgia, son of James and Annie (Randitt) Stokes. He was a graduate of Cochran High School , attended Middle Georgia College ,Mercer University and lived in Macon since 1954. His business career included District Operational Manager for Transamerica Financial Corporation, real estate investments and tree farming . He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and active in the Roundtable Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rachel Harrison Stokes and by his sister Jackie Stokes Harper. He is survived by his brother Glenn Stokes , brother-in-law Willis Harper, daughter Gail Stokes (Robert) Pendergrast, son Ronald Thomas Stokes, grandchildren Thomas ( Tori ) Stokes, of Harrison, Michael Pendergrast, Rachel Pendergrast, Julia ( Tinothy) Smith, Joseph Pendergrast, and great-grandchildren Catilyn, Austin, and Sarah Joiner . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 2525 , Macon Ga. 31203, Wesley Glenn Ministries 4580 North Mumford Rd. , Macon, Ga. 31210 or Riverside United Methodist Church 735 Pierce Ave., Macon, Ga. 31210 ,
View the online memorial for Thomas Donald Stokes
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2020