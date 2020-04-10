Thomas "Tom" Earl Stephens, Jr.
February 24, 1960 - April 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Thomas "Tom" Earl Stephens, Jr., 60, of Macon, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born February 24, 1960 in Washington, DC, to Thomas Earl Stephens, Sr., and the late Katherine Hughes Stephens. All services are private.
Tom was a self-employed electrician for many years. Some of his favorite times were spent building things by hand. He also enjoyed writing music and playing music. Most of all, he loved the time he spent with Linda, his wife of 27 years and their two dogs – Jezebel "his little girl" and Elvis "his constant companion".
He is survived in Macon by his wife, Linda Stephens; his mother-in-law, Joan Miller; and his brother-in-law, Roy (Barbara) Miller and their daughter, Madeline.
Simply Cremation Services is serving the family of Mr. Thomas "Tom" Earl Stephens, Jr.
View the online memorial for Thomas "Tom" Earl Stephens, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2020