Thomas Eason Evans
March 24, 1972 - January 16, 2020
Milan, GA- Thomas Eason Evans, 47, of Milan, died Thursday, January 16. A visitation will be held at 1:00P.M., Saturday, January 18, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, followed by a funeral service at 3:00P.M. Burial will be at Milan Cemetery.
A native of Milan, Mr. Evans was the son of Eddie Evans and the late Mary Anne Eason Evans. He was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and a former McRae jeweler. An active member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church where he enjoyed serving in any capacity, Mr. Evans especially loved serving as pianist or organist.
Survivors include his father, Eddie Evans, sister, Emily Evans and brother, Sam Dykes, all of Milan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Milan, GA 31060.
Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020