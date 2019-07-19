Thomas Edward Carroll "Tommy"
June 18, 1948 - July 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Thomas Edward Carroll, age 71 of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2019 at home with Homestead Hospice and his wife by his side. Tommy was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma on April 27th, 2016 and has fought a courageous battle for 3 years and 3 months.
Mr. Carroll was born on June 18, 1948 to Betty Jo Reynolds Carroll Fewell of Pittsview Alabama. He was a graduate of Crawford County High in 1966. He was in Army Reserves from 1967 to 1973 as Class 4 Enlisted . He worked for 37 and half years for Armstrong World Industries as a 1st Class Shift Mechanic from September 1968 to July 2005. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy Stovall Carroll of Macon; Sister Patricia Fewell Smith of Pittsview, Alabama; Son, Russell Dean Taylor of Byron; Daughter Amanda Leigh Carroll McDaniel and two Grandchildren Ethan McDaniel and Cooper McDaniel of Macon.
Services and Celebration of life will be held at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, GA 31216 on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Georgia Chapter, 2859 Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 725, Atlanta, GA 30339
Published in The Telegraph on July 19, 2019