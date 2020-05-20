Thomas Edward Garnto
September 29, 1927 - May 19, 2020
Macon , GA- Thomas Edward Garnto, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A service will be held under the Portico on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park with the Rev. Jimmy Corbitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon GA 31220.
Edward was born in Dublin, Georgia to the late Mercer and Etoile Faircloth Garnto. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Graham Garnto. He served his country during World War II in the United States Navy and retired with the United States Air Force Reserves. Thomas was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his children; Cathy Rabanus of Macon, Donna (Jim) Barrow of Macon, grandchildren; Cory (Cari) Rabanus, Chad Rabanus and Sutton Barrow, great grandchildren; Austin and Corey Noble.
The family would like to give a special thanks for the great care given to Mr. Garnto, his caregiver; Linda Scott and the staff on 3 East at Coliseum Medical Center.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.