Thomas Edward Wood
September 26, 1927 - September 28, 2019
Buford, GA- Thomas Edward Wood, loving husband and father of three, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019. He had recently celebrated his 92nd birthday with his family.
Tom was born in Durham, NC, the middle son of Sallie and Clarence Robert (CR) Wood. He grew up in Durham and graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Tom served in both the Navy and the Army during the Korean War. He married his sweetheart, Violet Katheryn Hudson, in 1954, and they had three children. Tom worked for E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company from 1957 to 1967 and moved to Warner Robins in 1967 to join Base Engineering at Robins AFB. He later moved to Air Force Reserve HQ and retired in 1994. He earned his Professional Engineering license while at Robins.
Handyman is a common term, but he was a Master. Tom knew enough about everything to do absolutely anything around the house. The kids were surprised to learn about HVAC techs and roofing companies as they grew older, because those type of people had never been to their house. Frugality is what the kids think inspired his interest in doing things around the house.
Tom and Violet left Warner Robins in 2015 to be closer to family, moving to a retirement community in Buford, GA. They were welcomed into the neighborhood and made close friends again. Their cat, Lucy, was famous to all the neighbors because, though Tom was not a chatty man, he could always talk about his beloved cat. Violet passed away in 2015.
He was a quiet man who did a lot of thinking, laughed easily, was very devoted to his wife and kids, loved camping and travel with his family, and always had a good idea on how to repair something around the house or the car.
Tom is survived by his children, Amy Wood of Duluth, GA; Gail Wood and her husband, Tom Clark of Conyers; and Thomas E. Wood, Jr. and his wife Jill, of Johns Creek; and three grandchildren, Jonathan Wood and his wife, Lauren Wood of Kennesaw; and Andrew and Maxwell Wood, both of Johns Creek.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Tom will be laid to rest next to Violet in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Military Honors.
