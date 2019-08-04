Thomas George Pine
January 9, 1934 - July 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Thomas George Pine passed away on July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11AM. A service and burial will be held in Langhorne, Pennsylvania at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Radiation Vacation Foundation at 420 Windsor Court, Macon, GA 31216.
Tom was born on January 9, 1934 in Dayton, New York to the late LeRoy and Helen Hamilton Pine. He owned his own construction company, and loved to build with his hands. Tom enjoyed his garden, riding his bike, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Tom was of the Catholic faith and attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Donohue Pine; children David (Kathy), Donald (Kathy), Derrick (Heather-deceased), Douglas (Laurie), Daniel (Bonnie-deceased), Julia Pruitt (Patrick), Sharon (Hatem Sabaawy), and Janice Slavin (Mike); 18 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019