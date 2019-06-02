|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
(Ret.) TSgt. Thomas H. Eck
March 7, 1931 - May 28, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Kathleen, Georgia – Thomas Henry Eck passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00am at Parkway Memorial Gardens with full military honors. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 10:00am until11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be payable to .
Thomas was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on March 7, 1931, to the late Charles and Agnes Eck. Thomas bravely served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. At the beginning of his military career, he married his beloved wife, Carol Mae Durrwachter and together they had one son, Thomas Henry Eck II. Following his twenty-two year military career, he retired with his family in Warner Robins, Georgia. After his retirement, Tom went on to enjoy his second career as a home renovator. While working on various home projects, he brought his son, Tom along to learn the trade. Many valuable lessons were passed onto his son who followed his father's footsteps when he started his own construction business. Tom was a devout Catholic. He was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he rarely missed a service. His favorite past time was "Dumpster Diving". A self-proclaimed expert at the sport, Tom found various treasures over the years. Always putting his family first, Tom enjoyed spending time with his son and his wife (Trish) and their children, Sasha and Tommy. Later in life, he was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Emily, Camryn, and Kylie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Agnes; brothers, Carl Eck and Pete Eck; sisters, Rosemary Eck and Josey Letscher, and his daughter-in-law, Trish Eck.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 64 years, Carol; sisters, Rita, Marge, and Elaine; brother, John (Roberta); son, Tom Eck II (Beverly); grandchildren, Sasha Dixson (Michael) and Tommy Eck; great grandchildren, Emily, Camryn, and Kylie.
View the online memorial for (Ret.) TSgt. Thomas H. Eck
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|