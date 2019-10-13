Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jason Dy "Tj" Medina. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Rosary 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Jason Dy "TJ" Medina

June 19, 1980 - October 11, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- TJ Medina passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Friday, October 11, 2019. He was 39 years old.

Born on June 19, 1980, in the Philippines, TJ was a graduate of Northside High School's Class of 1999. After graduation, he attended Georgia Southern University and went on to become a sales manager for Hughes Honda. TJ was very active at The Grove Church and was adamant about his children knowing and loving the Lord; his kids were his world.

TJ was a wonderful husband to his wife, Kristin; they loved traveling, going out, shooting pool, and making memories together. He was a devoted family man and also an amazing son to his mother and father, and role model to his younger sister. TJ's selfless and generous disposition along with his great sense of humor made him friends everywhere he went. He was always a sharp-dressed man; you just knew that if you were going out with him you were going to be waiting on him to get ready. In his leisure time TJ loved basketball, playing video games with his kids, cooking, and grilling. He will remain an inspiration to his children, his family, and to every person who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 7 years, Kristin Gibbs Medina; his children, Gabriella, Keaton, and Tinley; parents, Cesar R. and Jocelyn Medina; sister, Angela Medina; and numerous other family members and friends.

A Rosary will be said on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 5 p.m. with visitation until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Monsignor Fred Nijem, Deacon Ron Simons, and Pastor Gabe Cox officiating. After Mass, TJ will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

