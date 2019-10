Thomas Jefferson Smith , Jr.February 12, 1931 - October 3, 2019Gray, GA- Thomas Jefferson Smith, Jr., 88, of Gray, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2:00PM at the Hart's Jones County Chapel, with Ronnie Hinson officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.Mr. Smith served in the Marine Corp for seven years. He was a Mason, a Shriner, and retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base.Mr. Smith is preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Barbara) Smith and Lamar (Kim) Smith, both of Gray; daughter, Theresa (Mitch) Conger, of Roberta; grandchildren, Shannon (Kevin) Watson, of Snellville, Darrel (Sandy) Smith, of Iva, SC, Jason Smith, of Milledgeville, Dwayne Smith, of Perry, Heath (Katherine) Smith, of Milledgeville, Madison (Seth) Kitchens, of Gray, Jonathan (Ashley) Conger, of Warner Robins; step-grandchildren, Michael (Kelli) Suddeth, of Centerville, Valerie Howard, of Norman Park, GA, Caroline (John) Peake, of Nashville, TN; twenty great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; one sister; four brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SonRise Ministries, 3378, Gray Hwy, Macon, GA 31211.To express condolences, please visit hartsmort.com Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.