Thomas Jerry Casteel
June 3, 1936 - August 26, 2020
Gray, GA- Thomas Jerry Casteel, 84, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Private burial will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Mr. Casteel was preceded in death by his wife, L. Elaine Hooks Casteel.
Mr. Casteel is survived his daughter, Jerri Lynn (Ivan) Jenkins, of Tucker, Georgia; sons, Steven (Teresa) Casteel, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Robert (Sheryl) Casteel of Springfield, Virginia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
