Thomas Jerry Casteel
1936 - 2020
Thomas Jerry Casteel
June 3, 1936 - August 26, 2020
Gray, GA- Thomas Jerry Casteel, 84, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Private burial will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Mr. Casteel was preceded in death by his wife, L. Elaine Hooks Casteel.
Mr. Casteel is survived his daughter, Jerri Lynn (Ivan) Jenkins, of Tucker, Georgia; sons, Steven (Teresa) Casteel, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Robert (Sheryl) Casteel of Springfield, Virginia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Please visit Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Thomas Jerry Casteel



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
