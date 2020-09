Thomas LockeMarch 15, 1966 - September 6, 2020Reynolds, GA- A memorial service for Thomas Locke, 54, of Reynolds will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Thomas passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Taylor County. He loved to spend time fishing with his brothers and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Locke; a sister, Carolyn Hortman; and a brother, Clifton Locke.Survivors include his wife, Claire Locke of Warner Robins; one son, Houston Locke of Butler; one daughter, Anna Locke of St. Simons; his mother, Bonneal Locke of Reynolds; two brothers, Walter Locke (Carol) of Perry and Wayne Locke (Vicki) of Reynolds; six nieces and nephews; two great nieces and one great nephew also survive.You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.