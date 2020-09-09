1/
Thomas Locke
1966 - 2020
Thomas Locke
March 15, 1966 - September 6, 2020
Reynolds, GA- A memorial service for Thomas Locke, 54, of Reynolds will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Thomas passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Taylor County. He loved to spend time fishing with his brothers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Locke; a sister, Carolyn Hortman; and a brother, Clifton Locke.
Survivors include his wife, Claire Locke of Warner Robins; one son, Houston Locke of Butler; one daughter, Anna Locke of St. Simons; his mother, Bonneal Locke of Reynolds; two brothers, Walter Locke (Carol) of Perry and Wayne Locke (Vicki) of Reynolds; six nieces and nephews; two great nieces and one great nephew also survive.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Thomas Locke


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds
42 South Collins Street
Reynolds, GA 31076
478-847-4181
