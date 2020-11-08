Thomas Milton Sanders
August 28, 1937 - November 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Thomas Milton Sanders, 83, of Macon, died on November 5, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service to honor his life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Sanders was born on August 28,1937 in Macon, Georgia. He was a 1956 graduate of Lanier High School. After graduation he attended the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, before being drafted into the Army, where he served for two years. He was an electrical contractor for the majority of his life, owning and operating his own business, Sanders Electrical. Mr. Sanders was of the Methodist faith, and the Third Friday Fresh Air Barbeque Club.
Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his first wife; Carol Nelson Sanders and a son Charles Clifford Sanders.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Margaret Tedders Sanders. Sons; Thomas Milton Sanders, Jr., and Michael Shawn Sanders (Holly). Step- children; Thomas W. Tedders, Jr. (Susan), Patrick J. Tedders (Jan), Stephanie L. Scott (Brown). Grandchildren; Michael Thomas Sanders, and Brittany Nicole Thacker. Step-grandchildren; Hannah Tedders, Gabrielle Scott, Luke Tedders, Maddie Tedders, Zack Tedders, and Austin Tedders, along with 3 great grandchildren.
