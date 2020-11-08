1/1
Thomas Milton Sanders
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Milton Sanders
August 28, 1937 - November 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Thomas Milton Sanders, 83, of Macon, died on November 5, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service to honor his life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Sanders was born on August 28,1937 in Macon, Georgia. He was a 1956 graduate of Lanier High School. After graduation he attended the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, before being drafted into the Army, where he served for two years. He was an electrical contractor for the majority of his life, owning and operating his own business, Sanders Electrical. Mr. Sanders was of the Methodist faith, and the Third Friday Fresh Air Barbeque Club.
Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his first wife; Carol Nelson Sanders and a son Charles Clifford Sanders.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Margaret Tedders Sanders. Sons; Thomas Milton Sanders, Jr., and Michael Shawn Sanders (Holly). Step- children; Thomas W. Tedders, Jr. (Susan), Patrick J. Tedders (Jan), Stephanie L. Scott (Brown). Grandchildren; Michael Thomas Sanders, and Brittany Nicole Thacker. Step-grandchildren; Hannah Tedders, Gabrielle Scott, Luke Tedders, Maddie Tedders, Zack Tedders, and Austin Tedders, along with 3 great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Thomas Milton Sanders



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved