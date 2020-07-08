1/1
Thomas "Ole Big" Moore
THOMAS "OLE BIG" MOORE
PERRY, GA- Thomas Anthony "Ole Big" Moore, Sr., 58, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a brief illness. Everyone is invited to participate in a safe-distance visitation by remaining in the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the circle driveway at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home to express love, support, and team spirit for his family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services for anyone who would like to attend will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins. We will practice social distancing, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the church. If you feel like you are at risk, please wear a facial covering. If you feel sick or have symptoms of an illness, please view the funeral on the church's Facebook page. Entombment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens in the Dogwood Mausoleum immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry High School Athletic Department, c/o Kevin Smith, 1307 North Avenue, Perry, GA 31069 or Perry Middle School Athletic Department, c/o Randy Mizell, 495 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069.
To read the complete obituary, please visit www.watsonhunt.com, where condolences may be left for the family in the online guestbook. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


View the online memorial for THOMAS "OLE BIG" MOORE



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
JUL
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Though I did not know him personally, he was a caring and giving person to his staff and future teachers that were under his direction. He inspired my daughter Ericka and my wife Peggi to do and be their best for the students. He will be missed beyond words. My thought and prayer are with the family during this difficult time. May God Bless.
Rickie Nall
Friend
