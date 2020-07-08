THOMAS "OLE BIG" MOORE
PERRY, GA- Thomas Anthony "Ole Big" Moore, Sr., 58, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a brief illness. Everyone is invited to participate in a safe-distance visitation by remaining in the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the circle driveway at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home to express love, support, and team spirit for his family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services for anyone who would like to attend will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins. We will practice social distancing, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the church. If you feel like you are at risk, please wear a facial covering. If you feel sick or have symptoms of an illness, please view the funeral on the church's Facebook page. Entombment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens in the Dogwood Mausoleum immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry High School Athletic Department, c/o Kevin Smith, 1307 North Avenue, Perry, GA 31069 or Perry Middle School Athletic Department, c/o Randy Mizell, 495 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069.
