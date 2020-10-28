1/1
Thomas Pearman Sr.
1936 - 2020
Thomas Pearman, Sr.
November 5, 1936 - October 25, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Thomas Pearman, Sr., 83, of Forsyth passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park with Reverend Robby Kerr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice of Macon, 200 Northside Crossing, Macon, GA 31210. His body will lie in state from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Lying in State
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
OCT
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
