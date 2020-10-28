Thomas Pearman, Sr.
November 5, 1936 - October 25, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Thomas Pearman, Sr., 83, of Forsyth passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park with Reverend Robby Kerr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice of Macon, 200 Northside Crossing, Macon, GA 31210. His body will lie in state from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola.
Please visit www.hartmort.com
to express condolences and to view full obituary.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Thomas Pearman, Sr.