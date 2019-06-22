Thomas Perkins, Jr.
11/17/1949 - 06/21/2019
Reynolds, GA- Funeral services for Thomas Jackson Perkins, Jr. (Buddy), 69, of Reynolds will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of McLeighton Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He joined his heavenly Father on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Coliseum Hospital. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jackson Perkins, Sr. and Blanche Bartlett Perkins.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela Paige Perkins of Columbus; one brother, Danny (Patisue) Perkins of Reynolds; three sisters, Patsy (Heath) Beeland of Reynolds, Sybil (Stanley) Spillers of Roberta and Brenda (Wayne) Arrington of Byron; several nieces and nephews; one aunt, Pat Bartlett of Warner Robins; as well as a multitude of friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
You may sign the online register at www.mcleighotnfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Thomas Perkins, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on June 22, 2019