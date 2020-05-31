Thomas Reese, II
Milledgeville, Georgia- Thomas L. "Tom" Reese, II age 86, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, at West View Cemetery with Rev. Mac Enfinger officiating.
Mr. Reese was born in Milledgeville on September 19, 1933 the son of Thomas A. Reese and Bessie Wallace Cole Reese. He was educated in the Hancock County public school system. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1956 with a Batchelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy and was licensed to practice Pharmacy in Georgia in 1957. From 1959 until 1962 Mr. Reese served his country in the United States Army Medical Service Corps, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant. He returned to Georgia and the practice of Pharmacy
On May 13, 1964 Thomas L. Reese married the former Jimmie Gillis Courson and was the father for his stepson David Courson and grandfather for his two grand stepsons. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served as Chairman of the Administrative Board and taught Sunday School. He was Past President of the Milledgeville Rotary Club and a member of the Milledgeville Antebellum Rotary Club.
In 1968 Mr. Reese was employed in pharmaceutical services with Central State Hospital and retired as Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor and Coordinator of the Development Disabilities Division Pharmacy. He held many professional memberships and citation, including membership in the Georgia Pharmacy Association, the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists, the Georgia Pharmacy Association, and a Fellow in the Society of Consultant Pharmacists.
Mr. Reese began his illustrious travel in Masonic circles when he was Initiated, Passed and Raised in Macon Lodge No. 5. He later affiliated with Benevolent Lodge No. 3 and served its Worshipful Master in 1982. He continued the service to his Lodge as Director of Work and in the Blue Lodge ritualistic field, holds the White, Blue and Orange Certificated of Proficiency from the Board of Custodians of the Uniform Work.
Mr. Reese was vote on October 20, 1999, the Grand Master to lead it into the Twenty-first Century. Choosing this Past Master of Benevolent Lodge No. 3 of Milledgeville, the Grand Lodge demostrated its continuing demand for excellence and farsightedness in leadership at the highest level. He was a Scottish Rite, the Knights of Mecca and the Directors Staff in Al Sihah Shrine Temple in Macon and Milledgeville Chapter No. 272 Order of the Eastern Star and the Rotary Club.
Survivors include two grandsons David Sewell Courson, Jr. of Cooke City, MT, and Lance Ward Courson of Garner, NC, a daughter-in-law Polly Carolyn Courson of Bowlingbroke.
The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Thomas Reese, II
Milledgeville, Georgia- Thomas L. "Tom" Reese, II age 86, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, at West View Cemetery with Rev. Mac Enfinger officiating.
Mr. Reese was born in Milledgeville on September 19, 1933 the son of Thomas A. Reese and Bessie Wallace Cole Reese. He was educated in the Hancock County public school system. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1956 with a Batchelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy and was licensed to practice Pharmacy in Georgia in 1957. From 1959 until 1962 Mr. Reese served his country in the United States Army Medical Service Corps, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant. He returned to Georgia and the practice of Pharmacy
On May 13, 1964 Thomas L. Reese married the former Jimmie Gillis Courson and was the father for his stepson David Courson and grandfather for his two grand stepsons. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served as Chairman of the Administrative Board and taught Sunday School. He was Past President of the Milledgeville Rotary Club and a member of the Milledgeville Antebellum Rotary Club.
In 1968 Mr. Reese was employed in pharmaceutical services with Central State Hospital and retired as Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor and Coordinator of the Development Disabilities Division Pharmacy. He held many professional memberships and citation, including membership in the Georgia Pharmacy Association, the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists, the Georgia Pharmacy Association, and a Fellow in the Society of Consultant Pharmacists.
Mr. Reese began his illustrious travel in Masonic circles when he was Initiated, Passed and Raised in Macon Lodge No. 5. He later affiliated with Benevolent Lodge No. 3 and served its Worshipful Master in 1982. He continued the service to his Lodge as Director of Work and in the Blue Lodge ritualistic field, holds the White, Blue and Orange Certificated of Proficiency from the Board of Custodians of the Uniform Work.
Mr. Reese was vote on October 20, 1999, the Grand Master to lead it into the Twenty-first Century. Choosing this Past Master of Benevolent Lodge No. 3 of Milledgeville, the Grand Lodge demostrated its continuing demand for excellence and farsightedness in leadership at the highest level. He was a Scottish Rite, the Knights of Mecca and the Directors Staff in Al Sihah Shrine Temple in Macon and Milledgeville Chapter No. 272 Order of the Eastern Star and the Rotary Club.
Survivors include two grandsons David Sewell Courson, Jr. of Cooke City, MT, and Lance Ward Courson of Garner, NC, a daughter-in-law Polly Carolyn Courson of Bowlingbroke.
The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Thomas Reese, II
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.