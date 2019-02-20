Thomas S. Guilford
May 20, 1941 - February 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Thomas S. Guilford, 77, of Macon, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor Andrew Howe officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service and have a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Mr. Guilford was an active member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Warner Robins. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired as an electrical engineer.
Mr. Guilford is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sylvia Guilford of Macon; three children, Thomas K. (Holly) Guilford of Lincoln, Nebraska, John V. (Betsy) Guilford of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Angela (Marderick) Butts of Warner Robins; 10 grandchildren, Rebekah, Matthew, Andrew, Lydia, Joshua, David, Evan, Margaret, Erik, and Naomi; and a sister, Gay Marie Sacramone of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Mt Calvary Lutheran Church
336 Carl Vinson Pky
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2019