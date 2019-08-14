Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Smith. View Sign Service Information May & Smith Funeral Home 320 North Main Street Tennille , GA 31089 (478)-552-7478 Visitation 4:00 PM Oaklodge 499 Highway 68 North Tennille , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Tennille United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



10/5/1960 - 8/10/209

Tennille, GA- Tennille, Washington County and Georgia mourns the loss of one of its most admired citizens, Thomas H. Smith, the Sheriff of Washington County, Georgia. Thomas died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence in Tennille. Thomas was born to Charles Vestus Smith Sr. and Elizabeth Canty Allen Smith on October 5, 1960.

Thomas initiated his career as a law enforcement officer when he was eight years old riding with Tennille Police Chief Luther Johnson. Thereafter, Thomas graduated from Georgia Southern University and was eventually employed by the Dublin Probation Office. Thomas was assigned to the Johnson County Probation Office where he was supervised by Sheriff Russell Tanner. Under the supervision of Sheriff Russell Tanner, Thomas learned an abundant amount of knowledge.

In 1991, Thomas developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a paralyzing illness, from a flu shot and was hospitalized at The Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta, Georgia for nine months and Thomas was completely paralyzed. The mother of Thomas, Betty Allen Smith, never once left his bedside during the nine months of his hospitalization. His miraculous recovery was due to the expert care of the staff at Shepherd Spinal Center, his physician Donald P. Leslie and his mother's unwavering devotion and constant attentive care. Eventually, Thomas became the Sheriff of Washington County on January 1, 1997 and continued to serve as Sheriff of Washington County until his death.

Thomas had several accomplishments in his career, he was the past President of the Georgia Sheriff Association, Constitutional Officer of Georgia, along with many other accolades, yet these accomplishments pale in comparison to Thomas providing and caring for the people of Washington County and Georgia. Thomas cared more about others than himself.

Thomas is survived by his brothers, Charles Vestus Smith, Jr. of Augusta, Georgia, E. Allen Smith of Tennille, Georgia and William Burton Smith of Milledgeville, Georgia.

Visitation for all friends will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Oaklodge, 499 Highway 68 North, Tennille, Georgia starting at 4:00 p.m. The Funeral Services will at Tennille United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Pallbearers for the service will be immediate friends of Thomas who were very supportive of his endeavors: Ben J. Tarbutton III, Charles K. Tarbutton, M. Danny Hammock, H. Clifford Sheppard, Jr., Thomas Peeler, Billy McMaster, David McMaster, C.V. Brookins, and John Holder Smith Jr.





