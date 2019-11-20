Thomas Wayne Roberts (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our office is thinking of you at this time. If you need..."
    - Kaitlyn Droeder
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas Wayne Roberts
December 28, 1949 - November 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Thomas Wayne Roberts, 69, of Macon, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Hart's Chapel at the Cupola, with David Self officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Tom served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was stationed in Key West, Florida. He retired from Robins Air Force Base. Tom was an avid car enthusiast, who was always working on, looking at, or talking about cars. He loved picking on his grandchildren and watching westerns.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Roberts and Frances Frost Roberts; and his sister, Lynn Roberts Middlebrooks. He is survived by his wife, Jan Roberts; daughter, Theresa Churchwell; sons, Erik (Lisa) Allman, Michael Allman, Cary (Karen) Allman, Justin (Lucinda) Roberts; thirteen grandchildren, Ben (Jaime), Ryan (Jennifer), Robbie, Nick, Ana, Caroline, Dallas, Mikyla, Landon, Madison, Kendall, Emma and Payton; three great-grandchildren, Hale, Jacob and John. Other extended family members include Matt and Sydney Howard, Ron (Christa) Fordham and Casey (Kyle) Tinsley.
Memorials may be made to the , 804 Cherry St., Suite A, Macon, GA. 31201.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Thomas Wayne Roberts
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.