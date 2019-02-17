Thomas Wiley Wright
October 29, 1944 - February 16, 2019
Jackson, GA- Thomas Wiley Wright passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Rev. Larry Letson will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m., at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Thomas was born October 29, 1944 in Monroe County, to the late Glynn and Mary Wright. His wife of forty-four years, Edyth Haygood Wright and his daughter, Holly Hall preceded him in death. He was retired from Georgia Power Company and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his son, Carlton Wright of Jackson; sister, Susan Cox (Bentley) of Forsyth; brother, Jim Wright (Odessa) of Forsyth; granddaughters, Courtney Lucas (Adam) of Macon and Haley Hall of Jackson; great grandchildren, Alex and
Zach Cunningham of Macon and Gryffin and Amelia Lucas of Macon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , 804 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Thomas Wiley Wright
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019