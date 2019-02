Thomas Wiley WrightOctober 29, 1944 - February 16, 2019Jackson, GA- Thomas Wiley Wright passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Rev. Larry Letson will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m., at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.Thomas was born October 29, 1944 in Monroe County, to the late Glynn and Mary Wright. His wife of forty-four years, Edyth Haygood Wright and his daughter, Holly Hall preceded him in death. He was retired from Georgia Power Company and was a veteran of the United States Navy Survivors include his son, Carlton Wright of Jackson; sister, Susan Cox (Bentley) of Forsyth; brother, Jim Wright (Odessa) of Forsyth; granddaughters, Courtney Lucas (Adam) of Macon and Haley Hall of Jackson; great grandchildren, Alex andZach Cunningham of Macon and Gryffin and Amelia Lucas of Macon.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , 804 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201.Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.