Thomas Zachary Abercrombie, Jr.
February 7, 1928 - October 1, 2019
Gray, GA- Thomas Zachary Abercrombie, Jr., 91, of Gray, passed away on October 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Chapel of Hart's on Cherry Street with the Reverend John Haney officiating. The family will greet friends Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:30PM until 7:30PM at Hart's on Cherry. Burial will be private.
Mr. Abercrombie worked until 85 years of age. He was a NASCAR and baseball fan. He loved working in his yard and kept it looking immaculate. He will be missed very much by his family.
Mr. Abercrombie is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Elizabeth Gore, daughter, Susan Gayle Thrift and 8 brothers and sisters.
Mr. Abercrombie is survived by his son, Thomas "Randy" Abercrombie of Gray; grandchildren, Tina Michelle Abercrombie of Gray, Thomas Charles Abercrombie of Macon, Jessica Elizabeth (John) Mnieckowski of Savannah, Georgia and Meghan Rose (Daniel) Blount of Gray; great grandchild, James Robert Larry, IV, Thomas Jacob Larry and Sadie Elizabeth Mnieckowski, of Savannah; great-great grandchild, Novalee Michelle Larry, of Gray; and first wife, Betty Jean Clemones.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019