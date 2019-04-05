Thurla Johnson Oxford
Jones County, Georgia- Thurla Johnson Oxford, 97, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at a local nursing home. The family will greet friends from 10:00am-10:30am, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Funeral services will follow at 10:30am in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Thomas officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Oxford was born January 2, 1922, in Wrightsville, and had lived in Jones County for the past seventy-nine years. She was the daughter of the late Roger Gamble Johnson and Annie Dell McCray Johnson. Mrs. Oxford was a charter member of Wrightsville Assembly of God and was a retired Naval Ordinance Tester. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lewis Davis Oxford and a grandson: Daryl Oxford.
Mrs. Oxford is survived by her daughter: Linda Beasley; son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Kathy Oxford; grandchildren: Greg Hollingsworth, Jeff and Nikki Hollingsworth, Chad and Molly Beasley and David and Rebecca Oxford; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Elam Baptist Church, 203 Elam Church Road, Gray, Georgia 31032 or www.elambaptist.org.
Gray Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019