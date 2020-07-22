1/
Thurman Lee Willis Jr.
1948 - 2020

Thurman Lee Willis, Jr.
December 19, 1948 - July 19, 2020
Monticello, Georgia- Thurman Lee Willis, Jr., age 71, of Monticello passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Lee Malone Willis of Monticello; sons, Thurman Lee Willis, III (Ansley) of Bishop and John Malone Willis (Kathryn) of Macon; grandchildren, Laura Frances Willis, Collier Judson Willis, Ellison Lynn Willis and Virginia Malone "Ginsey" Willis; and sister, Nancy W. McBroom (Danny) of Monticello.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, at West View Cemetery, Westview Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064.
A drive-thru visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Monticello Baptist Church, 334 W. Greene Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064. Please remain in your vehicle.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations to the Monticello Baptist Church 334 W. Greene Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064.
Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello, Georgia
Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello, Georgia





Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Monticello Baptist Church
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jordan Funeral Home
264 Hillsboro Street
Monticello, GA 31064
(706) 468-6303
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 22, 2020
What a friend ! WE go back 50 years. A great fraternity brother and friend to my family. He will be so missed.Much love to Angie and the family!
Rusty Sitton
Friend/brother
Rusty Sitton
Friend
July 22, 2020



July 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I will miss speaking with Thurman.
He was always a gentleman and man of character.
God bless
John
John McCann
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Thurman was a true southern gentleman. Caring in every way. We became in-laws when my daughter was blessed to wed Lee. Together, we loved and celebrated our grand children. Blessed that the Lord brought together our families. Love, peace and comfort to Angie Lee and all the Willis family.
Marsha Loftin
Family
July 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Will be praying for your family.
Suzie Browning
