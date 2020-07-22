Thurman Lee Willis, Jr.December 19, 1948 - July 19, 2020Monticello, Georgia- Thurman Lee Willis, Jr., age 71, of Monticello passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence.He is survived by his wife, Angie Lee Malone Willis of Monticello; sons, Thurman Lee Willis, III (Ansley) of Bishop and John Malone Willis (Kathryn) of Macon; grandchildren, Laura Frances Willis, Collier Judson Willis, Ellison Lynn Willis and Virginia Malone "Ginsey" Willis; and sister, Nancy W. McBroom (Danny) of Monticello.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, at West View Cemetery, Westview Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064.A drive-thru visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Monticello Baptist Church, 334 W. Greene Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064. Please remain in your vehicle.The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations to the Monticello Baptist Church 334 W. Greene Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064.Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello, Georgia