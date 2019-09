Happy BirthdayTiffani Nicole Capers26 Sept 85 - 28 Oct 2008Hey TT, we miss you so much. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. We wish you were still here so you could watch us play sports, teach us new things and let us know how proud you are of us. We wish we could see you right now, so we could celebrate your birthday. We love you still and miss you so much.Shyheim, Za'Keya, Janiya, Shavonda, Mommie and Daddi