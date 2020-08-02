Tiffany Michelle (Crabb) Moore
August 2, 1974 - July 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Tiffany Michelle (Crabb) Moore – 45 of Florence, South Carolina passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020, in the McLeod Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born on August 2, 1974, in Macon, Georgia to Virginia Ann (Leggett) Mullendore and the late Joseph Cecil Crabb. She was a loving mother and wife. Tiffany Michelle was a dedicated teacher.
She was employed at West Florence High School for the past 5 years. She loved her Knight Nation and showed it every chance she got. She also taught at Howard High School in Macon, GA. Aside from her family, her passion was tennis. She was so excited to see Alex follow in her footsteps with tennis. It was fun to hear them serve and volley over who could beat who. She was a certified tennis official and the league coordinator for all of the Pee Dee Region. She loved her Georgia Bulldogs but was super excited that Jackson would be starting at Clemson in the fall. Tiffany was always known for her long talks with her mother, fussing with her brother, and a good glass of wine!
Survivors include her loving husband of 19 years, Terry Moore of Florence, SC; sons: Jackson Moore of Florence, SC, Alex Moore of Florence, SC; mother, Ann Mullendore of Macon, GA; brothers, Wally Anderson and wife, Flynn of Forsyth, GA, Joe D. Mullendore and wife, Karen of Macon, GA; mother and father-in-law, Wendy and Raymond Moore of Lakeland, GA; sister and brother-in-Law, Felicia and Kevin Moore; niece and nephews: Thorn Anderson, John Raymond Moore, Andrew Moore (Becky Moore), Katherine Moore, and her beloved fur babies Gizmo, Audrey, Queen, and Flo the cat.
A celebration of Tiffany's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Hart's at the Cupola (Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210) with Pastor Bob Moon preaching. The service will be live streamed on Music Funeral Services Facebook page. Burial will follow at 4:00 PM in the Good Hope Cemetery in Naylor, Georgia. Kevin and Andrew Moore will be speaking at the graveside. Kind thoughts may be left for the family at www.musicfuneralservices.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate in loving memory of Tiffany Michelle Moore to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
